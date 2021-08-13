HIMYF Stages God Friended Me Reunion, Adds Brandon Micheal Hall in Recurring Role — See First Cast Photo

How I Met Your Father is doing God’s work now. How I Met Your Father: Everything We Know

Hulu’s How I Met Your Mother offshoot has cast Brandon Micheal Hall in a recurring role, TVLine has learned. The project will reunite Hall with former God Friended Me co-star Suraj Sharma, who was previously announced as a series regular.

HIMYF takes place in the near future, as Sophie (played by Younger‘s Hilary Duff) tells her son the story of how she met his father. Hall is set to play Ian, Sophie’s Tinder match who finally meets her in person for the first time. (Could he be… the one?)

Sharma, meanwhile, was cast earlier this month as bar owner Sid, roommate and best friend of Chris Lowell’s Jesse. (Hall and Sharma played best buds Miles and Rakesh on the aforementioned God Friended Me, which aired for two seasons on CBS and ended in 2020.)

Hall appears alongside Sharma in the first HIMYF cast photos, which surfaced on Instagram late Thursday. The initial group shot also features Duff, Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley and Tien Tran. HIMYF director/EP Pam Fryman and series creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are seen in Photo No. 2.

In addition to Fryman, who directed all but 12 of HIMYM‘s 208 episodes, original series creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas are on board as executive producers. Season 1 will consist of 10 episodes.

Your thoughts on Hall’s casting? Scroll down to see the first cast photos, then hit the comments and tell us if you’re excited for How I Met Your Father‘s eventual premiere.