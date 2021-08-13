FX Expands American Horror/Crime Story Franchise With Sports- and Love-Themed Spinoffs From Ryan Murphy

RELATED STORIES American Horror Stories' Cody Fern Reacts to Confused Tweets About His Australian Accent's U.S. TV Debut

American Horror Stories' Cody Fern Reacts to Confused Tweets About His Australian Accent's U.S. TV Debut American Horror Stories Episode 5: Ronen Rubinstein Was 'Relieved' by the Ending, Despite Those 'Brutal' Twists

Ryan Murphy has plenty more American stories to tell at FX — but they’re not of the horror or crime variety.

The cabler announced Friday that it has ordered American Love Story and American Sports Story, two anthology series from Murphy and producing partner Brad Falchuk.

Each season of American Love Story will chronicle a sweeping true love story that captured the world’s attention, beginning with the whirlwind courtship and marriage of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. “What started out as a beautiful union for the young couple, widely regarded as American royalty, began to fray under the stress of the relentless microscope and navel gaze of tabloid media,” the logline reads. “The pressures of their careers and rumored family discord ended with their tragic deaths when his private plane crashed into the ocean on a hazy summer night off the coast of Massachusetts.”

American Sports Story, meanwhile, will focus on a prominent event involving a sports figure and re-examine it “through the prism of today’s world, telling that story from multiple perspectives.” First up is the story of NFL player Aaron Hernandez, who was convicted of murder in 2015 and later died by suicide; the season will be based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc.

“When Ryan Murphy came to us with these two spinoffs and the stories for American Sports Story and American Love Story, we immediately jumped at the opportunity,” said FX chairman John Landgraf. “What began with American Horror Story has spawned some of the best and most indelible programs of our generation, most notably American Crime Story which created a beautiful partnership between Ryan, Brad, Nina [Jacobson] and Brad [Simpson]. Their alchemy and the way in which they construct these stories is done with such care, such clarity and such dimensionality that creates the magnificence that is The People v. O.J. Simpson, The Assassination of Gianni Versace and Impeachment. We can’t wait to see what comes next.”

Murphy has kept busy at FX already this year: The AHS spinoff American Horror Stories wraps its first season on Thursday, Aug. 19 (via FX on Hulu), while Season 10 of the mothership — titled Double Feature — begins Wednesday, Aug. 25. On the Crime Story side, the Beanie Feldstein-led Impeachment season kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 10/9c. (Watch trailer.)