American Horror Story: Double Feature Trailer — Watch First Season 10 Footage

Prepare for a close encounter of the Ryan Murphy kind.

FX on Friday shared the official trailer for American Horror Story: Double Feature, giving us our first look at actual footage from the FX anthology’s (incredibly) long-awaited tenth installment.

“A struggling writer, his pregnant wife and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter,” reads the show’s official logline. “Once they’re settled in, the town’s true residents begin to make themselves known.”

The Season 10 cast reads like a Horror Story Who’s Who, bringing back a host of established favorites — Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross, Denis O’Hare, Matt Bomer and John Carroll Lynch — while also welcoming Macaulay Culkin into the family.

American Horror Story: Double Feature, which is being divided into two completely separate stories (“Red Tide” and “Death Valley”) premieres Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 10/9c. This trailer is specifically for “Red Tide.”

It’s been more than a year since Murphy first announced the cast of Double Feature in February 2020, and it’s been nearly two years since the previous season (AHS: 1984) aired its finale in November 2019. But it hasn’t been a total drought for those viewers desperately in need of a fix between installments; American Horror Stories has been dropping little AHS-flavored nuggets all over FX on Hulu this summer, including several episodes set at the iconic Murder House.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above to watch the first actual Double Feature footage, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Are you more excited for “Red Tide” or “Death Valley”?