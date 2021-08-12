Wednesday Ratings: In the Dark Goes Low, Big Brother and AGT Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s already-renewed In the Dark drew 291,000 total viewers and a 0.0 demo rating, ticking down from its last fresh outing to hit and tie series lows. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Opening The CW’s night, Riverdale (450K/0.1) dropped some eyeballs and was steady in the demo after a five-month hiatus, matching series lows.

Elsewhere:

CBS | Big Brother (3.8 mil/0.9) delivered a best-since-premiere audience and easily led Wednesday in the demo. Love Island (1.7 mil/0.4) was steady week-to-week.

NBC | America’s Got Talent (5.4 mil/0.6) was down sharply from Tuesday’s outing, but easily scored the night’s biggest audience. Leading out of that, the Bell-Shepards’ Family Game Fight (2.6 mil/0.5) was down a tick from Sunday’s sneak preview.

ABC | Leading out of Press Your Luck (3.2 mil/0.4) and $100,000 Pyramid (3.5 mil/0.5), Superstar debuted to 2.8 mil and a 0.3.

FOX | MasterChef (2.2 mil/0.4) dipped after a multi-week break.

