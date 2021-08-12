9-1-1 First Look: The 118 Faces Its Wildest Call Yet in Season 5 Key Art

RELATED STORIES 9-1-1 Teaser Reveals First Major Crisis of Season 5

It’s a jungle out there, folks.

As TVLine previously reported, 9-1-1‘s Sept. 20 premiere (Fox, 8/7c) will find the 118 dealing with a citywide blackout. Now we can exclusively add that the blackout leads to a pack of escaped zoo animals running wild down Hollywood Blvd.

The blackout emergency will span the season’s first three episodes, which also find Athena dealing with her attacker, the serial rapist she caught and arrested at the end of Season 3.

Check out the official Season 5 key art below (and click on it to see the full-sized version):

The procedural’s fourth season ended in May with a series of potentially game-changing twists: Eddie barely survived being shot, Buck made things official with Taylor, Bobby and Athena struggled to save their marriage, Albert became a firefighter, Nia reentered Hen and Karen’s lives by way of a chance encounter with her birth mother, and new mom Maddie admitted to Chimney that she’s in a much darker place than she’s been letting on.

Returning 9-1-1 cast members include Angela Bassett as Athena, Peter Krause as Bobby, Oliver Stark as Buck, Aisha Hinds as Hen, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Rockmond Dunbar as Michael, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie, Ryan Guzman as Eddie, Corinne Massiah as May, Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry, Gavin McHugh as Christopher and John Harlan Kim as Albert.

Though 9-1-1 is returning this fall, Fox is holding 9-1-1: Lone Star for early 2022. We’re told that we can look forward to a crossover of sorts sometime this spring.

What are your hopes for 9-1-1‘s upcoming fifth season? Drop ’em in a comment below.