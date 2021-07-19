9-1-1 Teaser Reveals the First Major Crisis of Season 5 — Watch Video

RELATED STORIES 9-1-1 Finale: EP Talks Eddie's Fate, Maddie's Journey and a 'Major Complication' Coming in Season 5

The 118 is bracing for a blackout this fall. Fox aired its first teaser for 9-1-1‘s upcoming fifth season on Monday, revealing the next major crisis to hit Los Angeles in the premiere.

The procedural’s fourth season ended in May with a series of potentially game-changing twists: Eddie barely survived being shot, Buck made things official with Taylor, Bobby and Athena struggled to save their marriage, Albert became a firefighter, Nia reentered Hen and Karen’s lives by way of a chance encounter with her birth mother, and new mom Maddie admitted to Chimney that she’s in a much darker place than she’s been letting on.

9-1-1 stars Angela Bassett as Athena Grant-Nash, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Kenneth Choi as Howie “Chimney” Han, Rockmond Dunbar as Michael Grant, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley Kendall, Ryan Guzman as Edmundo “Eddie” Díaz, Corinne Massiah as May Grant, Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry Grant, Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz and John Harlan Kim as Albert Han.

The flagship series is set to return Mondays this fall, while spinoff Lone Star is behind held for midseason (aka early 2022).

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first taste of what 9-1-1 has to offer in Season 5, then drop a comment with your own hopes below.