Grey's Anatomy Begins Production on Season 18 Amid Renewed End Date Speculation — Is Series Finale Nigh?

Grey Sloan reopened its doors on Wednesday as production got underway on Grey's Anatomy's 18th — and potentially final? — season.

Leading lady Ellen Pompeo took to Instagram Wednesday morning to share a video of her back in the Grey’s makeup chair (scroll down to view a screen shot). “Guess what time it is?” she captioned the Instastory, before adding, “#GreysSeason18.”

ABC is not commenting on whether Season 18 will be Grey’s Anatomy‘s last, but sources tell TVLine that the network is hopeful to eke out at least one more season beyond the upcoming one. Grey’s continues to reign as ABC’s highest rated and most watched scripted series, averaging a 1.1 demo rating and 5.3 million weekly viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers).

Meanwhile, the new deals recently secured by OG cast members Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. expire this spring at the conclusion of Season 18.

Last March, Pomepo admitted to CBS Sunday Morning that there is pressure to stick the landing, creatively speaking. “To end a show this iconic… how do we do it?” the actress mused. “I just wanna make sure we do this character and this show and the fans… I wanna make sure we do it right.”

Grey’s Anatomy‘s 18th season kicks off Thursday, Sept. 30 at 9/8c.