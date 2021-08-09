Which 'Will They/Won't They' Couple Is About to Run Into a New Roadblock?

One of TV’s “Will They/Won’t They” couples will be waylaid anew this fall, by a fresh and (spoiler alert!) very attractive face. Fall TV Ins & Outs: All the Major Casting Moves!

Sources tell TVLine that one of TV’s returning broadcast dramas (i.e. on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC or The CW) is getting ready to introduce a new romantic interest for one eligible and technically available half of a would-be couple that long ago was diagnosed with a very bad case of UST — Unresolved Sexual Tension.

Perhaps most agonizing for the patient ‘shippers of this long-simmering romance is that the twosome had grown closer than ever in the series’ most recently season finale. Words were shared! Physical contact was had! GIFs were… GIF’d! Those who have been pining for this potential-filled pair to pack their bags and move out of Platonic-ville maybe were fretting about one existing obstacle or another, but surely not the good-looking roadblock that will be introduced in this broadcast drama’s new season premiere.

Might this new character be but a final test for this show’s slowly, slowly burning romance? Only time will tell. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. No, now is the time for you to hit the Comments and guess which couple in-the-making is about to be derailed by yet another obstacle!

Want scoop on any summer or fall TV show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.