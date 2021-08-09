A.P. Bio Season 4 Trailer Teases a Classroom Cult, Bruce Campbell as Jack's Dad — Get Premiere Date

RELATED STORIES Days of Our Lives Spinoff Ordered at Peacock

The Peacock streaming service has set a premiere date for Season 4 of A.P. Bio, as well as released a tantalizing trailer for same.

The onetime NBC comedy will drop all eight new episodes on Thursday, Sept. 2, it was announced. And to look at the trailer above, no less than a tornado warning, a kiss between Jack and [Spoiler], a most unexpected consequence of school uniforms, and the arrival of Bruce Campbell (Evil Dead, Burn Notice) as “Mr. Mr. Griffin” are all on tap.

Created by writer Mike O’Brien, who executive-produces the series with Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker, A.P. Bio follows disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin (played by Glenn Howerton), who after the loss of his dream job was forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school biology teacher. Reluctant to teach any actual bio, and realizing he has a roomful of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides to use the kids’ brainpower for his own benefit. Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt), meanwhile, has struggled to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.

The A.P. Bio cast also included Mary Sohn as art teacher Mary Wagner, Lyric Lewis as history teacher Stef Duncan, Jean Villepique as home ec teacher Michelle Jones and Paula Pell as Durbin’s secretary, Helen Henry Demarcus.

