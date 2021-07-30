TVLine Items: Bruce Campbell Enrolls in A.P. Bio, GH Star Returns and More

Bruce Campbell is getting an education, thanks to Peacock: The Evil Dead star will guest-star in a Season 4 episode of A.P. Bio, our sister site Deadline reports.

Campbell will play John Griffin, the father of Glenn Howerton’s Jack. “An absent father to Jack most of his life, he recently had a spiritual awakening with hopes to reconnect with his adult son,” per the official character description.

A.P. Bio scored a Season 4 renewal back in December. Its first two seasons aired on NBC, before moving to Peacock for Season 3.

Best known for playing demon slayer Ash Williams in the Evil Dead film franchise, Campbell reprised the role in the Starz series Ash vs Evil Dead, which wrapped up a three-season run in 2018. Campbell also costarred with Jeffrey Donovan on the USA drama Burn Notice; his other TV credits include Lodge 49 and Fargo.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* General Hospital star Kirsten Storms has returned to the set of the ABC daytime soap, she revealed in an Instagram Story, per Soaps.com. Storms, who plays Maxie, stepped away from the show to have brain surgery; no airdate has been set for her return.

* The D’Amelio Show, Hulu’s original docuseries starring TikTok’s first family, will premiere with all eight episodes on Friday, Sept. 3.

* Oscar winner Marlee Matlin (Switched at Birth, The West Wing) will star in an NBC workplace comedy set in “the cutthroat, fast-paced world of sign language interpreting,” per Deadline. Matlin will play DJ, the manager of a Los Angeles interpreting agency “who’s both overextended and overconfident.”

* NBC has released a first look at the summer game show Family Game Fight, hosted by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepherd and premiering Sunday, Aug. 8 after the Summer Olympics closing ceremony:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?