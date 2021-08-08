Night Court's Markie Post Dead at 70

Markie Post, an actress known for her roles on sitcoms like Night Court and Hearts Afire, died Saturday. She was 70.

Per our sister site Deadline, Post had been ill with cancer for nearly four years. TV Stars We Lost in 2021

Post played Manhattan Municipal Court public defender Christine Sullivan in NBC’s Night Court, first appearing in Season 2 and then becoming a series regular in Season 3. She stayed with the show through its ninth and final season finale.

She followed Night Court with Hearts Afire, CBS’ Washington, D.C. comedy about a liberal political reporter (Post) attracted to a conservative senator’s staffer (played by John Ritter).

Post’s early TV career includes some of the biggest series of the 1980s, including Hart to Hart, Simon & Simon, The Love Boat, Cheers, Fantasy Island and The A-Team. She also played The Fall Guy‘s bail bondswoman Terri Michaels in Seasons 2 through 4.

More recently, Post appeared in shows like Scrubs, Chicago P.D., Santa Clarita Diet and The Kids Are Alright. Her final role was in 2019, in an episode of Netflix’s Soundtrack. 30 Rock fans will remember that Post played herself in a Season 3 episode of that series in which Tracy arranged to have Night Court stars Harry Anderson and Post reprise their roles so that super fan Kenneth could see their characters marry.

Post is survived by her husband, Michael A. Ross; and daughters Kate Armstrong Ross and Daisy Schoenborn. In a statement, Post’s family said “… for us, our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world.”

In addition, Post’s Chicago P.D. co-star Sophia Bush took to Twitter to eulogize her former TV mom writing: “I’m just heartbroken at the news of Markie’s passing… she was a rock. A light. A great friend and a phenomenal scene partner. She brought sunshine everywhere she went. Prayers.”