TVLine Items: Gomez Addams Cast, Euphoria for Minka Kelly and More

Netflix’s forthcoming Wednesday Addams series has found its Gomez: Luis Guzmán (Shameless, Code Black) will guest-star as the family patriarch, our sister site Variety reports.

Titled Wednesday, the eight-episode comedic “coming-of-age tale” stars Jenna Ortega (You) in the titular role and charts her character’s years as a student at Nevermore Academy. “Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore,” per the official logline.

Tim Burton will make his TV directorial debut on the project, while Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar will handle writing/showrunning duties.

* Euphoria Season 2 has added Minka Kelly (Friday Night Lights), Dominic Fike and Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. (Black Mafia Family) in undisclosed roles, per Variety.

* Nicole Scherzinger (ABC’s Dirty Dancing) will play Grace in Annie Live!, airing Thursday, Dec. 2 on NBC.

* Starz’s The Serpent Queen has cast newcomer Sennia Nanua as Rahima, the young servant girl who is assigned to wait on Catherine de Medici (played by Samantha Morton), our sister site Deadline reports. Additionally, Raza Jaffrey (Code Black, Smash) has joined the cast as Francois Guise.

* Hulu has set dates for Baker’s Dozen, in which amateur bakers go head-to-head with seasoned professionals (Thursday, Oct. 7); The Next Thing You Eat, a docuseries from chef David Chang and Academy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Morgan Neville (Thursday, Oct. 21); and Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition (Thursday, Nov. 4).

* Hulu has given a series order to the comedy This Fool, inspired by the life and stand-up of star/co-creator Chris Estrada. The show “explores Julio’s (Estrada) work at a gang-rehabilitation non-profit and his quest to overcome his codependency issues with his family as he navigates working-class life in South Central Los Angeles.”

* Animaniacs Season 2 will premiere with 13 episodes on Friday, Nov. 5. Watch a teaser:

