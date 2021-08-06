Stranger Things Season 4 to Premiere in 2022 — Watch New Teaser

Stranger Things fans have already waited more than two years for the return of Netflix’s supernatural drama — so what’s a few more months? Stranger Things Season 4: Everything We Know

Netflix on Friday released a teaser trailer — which will also air during primetime coverage of the Tokyo Olympics — that combines unforgettable moments from the first three seasons alongside a few fresh glimpses from its highly anticipated return. Oh, and it confirms that Season 4 won’t premiere until (sigh) 2022 (exact date remains TBD).

The video is the latest in a series of promos for Season 4. Previous teases have revealed that (duh!) David Harbour‘s beloved Jim Hopper is alive and well, and Hawkins Laboratory (or a facility much like it) appears to be back in business, with mad scientist Martin Brenner seen entering a nursery for youngsters with special abilities.

Season 4 cast additions include Robert “Freddy Krueger” Englund as an especially scary mental patient, and Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones) as one of Hopper’s Russian captors. Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E), Myles Truitt (Black Lightning), Regina Ting Chen (Queen of the South), Grace Van Dien (The Village), Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands), Mason Dye (Bosch) and Nikola Djuricko (Legends) have also boarded the ’80s-set series.

Additionally, Brett Gelman and Priah Ferguson — aka journalist-turned-conspiracy theorist Murray Bauman and Lucas’ sassy kid sister Erica Sinclair, respectively — have been upped to series regulars. (For a complete roundup of Season 4 news, click here.)

Production on Season 4 of Stranger Things had been underway for a couple of weeks when the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down in March 2020. Production then resumed last fall in Georgia.

Press PLAY on the teaser trailer above, then hit the comments with your reactions to the footage (and the 2022 premiere).