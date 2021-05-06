New Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser Promises 'Something Very Special' — in the Most Ominous Way Possible

Papa’s got a brand-new bag in the Stranger Things Season 4 trailer that Netflix dropped Thursday… only that brand-new bag looks a whole lot like his old one.

If what we are seeing is, in fact, the back of Martin Brenner’s head as he enters a nursery for youngsters with special abilities, the mad scientist is not only back, he’s back in business at Hawkins Laboratory (or a facility much like it). And as if it isn’t creepy enough that the kids call him Papa just like Eleven did, he promises that he has “something very special planned” for them today. (Shudder.)

Slowly, oh so slowly, the camera pans down the corridor and refocuses on room No. 11. “Eleven, are you listening?” asks a voice that sounds an awful lot like Matthew Modine’s. And with that, Jane gasps, her eyes snapping open like she’s heard a ghost.

Though there’s still no premiere date for the latest installment of Matt and Ross Duffer’s ’80s-set smash, production resumed in Georgia last fall, putting the odds of a 2021 release somewhere between “good” and “pretty darn good.” As previously reported, new Season 4 cast members include Robert “Freddy Krueger” Englund as an especially scary mental patient and Game of Thrones alum Tom Wlaschiha as one of Hopper’s Russian captors. (Get the deets on the other cast additions here.)

To check out the new teaser, just press PLAY on the video above. Then hit the comments with your hopes (and fears) for Season 4. Do you think Papa has Eleven back in his clutches, or is she only hearing him in her mind?