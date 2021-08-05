South Park Gets 4-Season Renewal at Comedy Central — Plus, 14 (!) Movies Ordered at Paramount+

South Park is gunning for The Simpsons‘ record with yet another multi-season renewal. Cable Renewal Scorecard

Comedy Central, which previously renewed the long-running animated comedy through Season 26, has picked up an additional four seasons, guaranteeing at least 30 (!) seasons. Season 25 is expected to premiere on the cable network sometime in 2022, with additional seasons unspooling through 2027.

But wait, there’s more! As part of a new overall deal with ViacomCBS, series creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker will produce 14 (!) South Park movies exclusively for Paramount+. The first two films will bow on the streaming service later this year.

“Matt and Trey are world-class creatives who brilliantly use their outrageous humor to skewer the absurdities of our culture and we are excited to expand and deepen our long relationship with them to help fuel Paramount+ and Comedy Central,” Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of MTV Entertainment and CCO of Adult Animation at Paramount+, said in a statement. “Franchising marquee content like South Park and developing new IP with tremendous talent like Matt and Trey, is at the heart of our strategy to continue growing Paramount+.”

Added Parker and Stone, “Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years. When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, [they] were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received. We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us.”

South Park‘s most recent run of episodes aired in 2019. That was followed by two hourlong specials — South Park: The Pandemic Special and South ParQ Vaccination Special — which aired in September and March, respectively.

TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect the above-mentioned renewal. Are you looking forward to the (seemingly) endless flow of South Park content coming your way?