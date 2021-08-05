Law & Order: OC: Ellen Burstyn to Reprise SVU Role as Stabler's Mom

RELATED STORIES America's Got Talent Reveals 35 Acts Going Live in Season 16 -- Plus, Which Wildcard Hopeful Gets Your Vote?

Elliot Stabler’s about to have a little family reunion. (Here’s hoping it goes better than that intervention did.)

Ellen Burstyn will guest-star during Law & Order: Organized Crime‘s upcoming Season 2, TVLine has learned. Burstyn will reprise her role of Bernadette Stabler, mother of Chris Meloni’s Det. Elliot Stabler. She was first introduced in a Season 10 episode of Law & Order: SVU.

Viewers were introduced to Bernadette after Elliot’s daughter, Kathleen, was arrested for driving while intoxicated. Via Elliot’s (and later Olivia’s) conversations with Bernadette, we learned that she was diagnosed as bipolar — like her granddaughter — and once nearly killed Elliot when he was a child.

No word yet on whether Bernadette’s appearance will have anything to do with Elliot’s ongoing attempts to deal with his emotions following the violent and unexpected death of his wife, Kathy, in the series’ premiere.

Burstyn won a Guest Actress Emmy for her SVU performance. Her other TV credits include House of Cards, Louie, Big Love, Political Animals, The Ellen Burstyn Show. She’s also slated to play Sara Delano Roosevelt in Showtime’s upcoming The First Lady.

Law & Order: Organized Crime will return for Season 2 on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 10/9c (NBC). Burstyn’s episode will air this Fall.

Are you excited to see Bernadette Stabler come back into her son’s life? Sound off in the comments!