America's Got Talent Reveals 35 Acts Going Live in Season 16 — Plus, Which Wildcard Hopeful Gets Your Vote?

America’s Got Talent has unveiled the 35 acts confirmed to compete in the upcoming Season 16 live episodes, with one final act to be determined via a first-of-its-kind Peacock special.

The one-hour special, titled AGT: America’s Wildcard, will feature five acts competing for that elusive last spot in the competition. Those acts are: singer Dylan Zangwill, singer Matt Mauser, comedian Mike Goodwin, magician Patrick Kun and singer Storm Large.

The special will stream on Tuesday, Aug. 10, and viewers will then be able to vote for their act of choice on Twitter. Voting opens on Aug. 10 at 7 pm ET and closes on Friday, Aug. 13 at 7 am ET. The winning act will be revealed during the Tuesday, Aug. 24 live show (NBC, 8 pm).

Read on for a complete breakdown of the acts confirmed to be competing in AGT’s live episodes:

Tuesday, Aug. 10:

* 1aChord (vocal group)

* Beyond Belief Dance Co. (dance team)

* Dustin Tavella (magician)

* Gangstagrass (band)

* Gina Brillon (comedian)

* Jimmie Herrod (singer)

* Kabir Singh (comedian)

* Madilyn Bailey (singer)

* Matt Johnson (escape artist)

* Peter Rosalita (singer)

* Sethward (physical comedy)

* The Canine Stars (animal act)

Tuesday, Aug. 17:

* Aidan Bryant (aerial act)

* Dokteuk Crew (dance team)

* Johnny Showcase (singer)

* Josh Blue (comedian)

* Korean Soul (vocal group)

* Northwell Nurse Choir (choir)

* Peter Antoniou (mentalist)

* Positive Impact (acrobatic group)

* Shuffolution (dance group)

* T.3 (vocal group)

* Tory Vagasy (singer)

* Victory Brinker (singer)

Tuesday, Aug. 24:

* ANICA (singer)

* Brooke Simpson (singer)

* ChapKidz (dance group)

* Keith Apicary (dancer)

* Klek Entos (magician)

* Léa Kyle (quick change artist)

* Michael Winslow (sound effects)

* Rialcris (hand balancing)

* The Curtis Family C-Notes (band)

* UniCircle Flow (unicycle group)

* World Taekwondo Demo. Team (martial arts)

* Wildcard winner

Voting results will once again be revealed on Wednesdays (NBC, 8 pm), beginning Aug. 11. Longtime AGT fans can also look forward to performances from the following acts during those result episodes:

* Wednesday, Aug. 11: Season 15 winner Brandon Leake (spoken word poet) and Season 12 winner Darci Lynne (ventriloquist).

* Wednesday, Aug. 18: Season 14 winner Kodi Lee (singer) and Season 11 The Clairvoyants (mentalist duo).

* Wednesday, Aug. 25: Season 13/AGT: The Champions winner Shin Lim (magician) and Season 5 act Lindsey Stirling (violinist).

As previously reported, singer-songwriter Nightbirde — who received Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer back in June — has had to remove herself from the competition in order to focus on her battle with cancer.

Which of these acts will you be rooting for when the live shows begin? And which of the wildcard hopefuls do you expect to join the competition? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.