America's Got Talent: Nightbirde Pulls Out of Season 16, Says Cancer Battle 'Has Taken a Turn for the Worse'

Jane Marczewski, better known by the stage name Nightbirde, announced on Monday that she is pulling out of America’s Got Talent Season 16 to focus on her battle with cancer.

The inspirational singer-songwriter, who earned Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer in June after performing an original song titled “It’s OK,” told the judges that she had cancer in her lung, spine and liver, but clarified, “I’m so much more than the bad things that happen to me.” (Click here to watch her audition.)

Now, unfortunately, those bad things are preventing her from remaining in the competition.

“Sharing my heart with the world on AGT has been an honor and a dream come true,” the singer wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. “My point of view this summer has been astounding. What a miracle that the pain I’ve walked through can be reworked into beauty that makes people all over the world open their eyes wider.”

She continued, “Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention. I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season of AGT. Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it—but we knew that already.”

Nightbirde’s message concluded with a message of gratitude to everyone who has supported her journey thus far. “Thank you for all your support, it means the world to me,” she wrote. “Stay with me, I’ll be better soon. I’m planning my future, not my legacy. Pretty beat up, but I’ve still got dreams.”

Check out Nightbirde’s full Instagram post below:

America’s Got Talent wrapped its Season 16 auditions on July 20, at which point the judges had to narrow their 150+ approved acts to just 36. Those fortunate acts will return for the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Aug. 10 (8/7c).