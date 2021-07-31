Paper Girls: Stephany Folsom Out as Co-Showrunner of Comic Series

RELATED STORIES Anansi Boys: Delroy Lindo Set to Star as Mr. Nancy in Amazon Adaptation

Anansi Boys: Delroy Lindo Set to Star as Mr. Nancy in Amazon Adaptation Goliath Final Season Premiere Date Is (Finally) Set at Amazon

Paper Girls developer and executive producer Stephany Folsom is no longer serving as co-showrunner of the Amazon series, leaving Christopher C. Roger in charge, our sister site Deadline reported Saturday.

Though the comic book adaptation is currently filming, production reportedly is not impacted by Folsom’s exit.

Based on the work written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang, Paper Girls follows four young women — Mac (Fast Layne‘s Sofia Rosinsky), Tiffany (Cherish the Day’s Camryn Jones), Erin (Altered Carbon’s Riley Lai Nelet) and KJ (A Christmas Melody’s Fina Strazza) — who, “while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world,” according to the official logline. “As they travel between our present, the past and the future, they encounter future versions of themselves and now must choose to embrace or reject their fate.”

Actress/comedian Ali Wong is set to play the adult version of Erin. In the series, “when the two Erins finally come face-to-face, they are forced to confront the gap between their childhood hopes, dreams and ambitions, and the reality of their grown-up life.”

Vaughn and Chiang are on board as executive producers.

Are you a fan of the Paper Girls graphic novels? If so, do you have high hopes for this adaptation? Drop your thoughts in the Comments.