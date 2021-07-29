The Game: Brittany Daniel, Pooch Hall Back for Revival — Who's Missing?

RELATED STORIES The Game Revival Scores Series Order at Paramount+ — Who's Returning?

Grab your gameday face paint and settle in for the good news: Some familiar faces are headed to the forthcoming revival of The Game!

Paramount+ announced Thursday that Kelly Pitts (Brittany Daniel) and Derwin Davis (Pooch Hall) are making a comeback — but not as series regulars. Daniel and Hall are set to make “special appearances” in the 10-episode series.

Newcomers include Chicago Fire’s Adriyan Rae as Brittany Pitts, the now grown-up daughter of Jason (Coby Bell) and Kelly Pitts. Plus, Vaughn Hebron (Tyler Perry’s The Oval) is set to play Jamison Fields, an undrafted free agent, while Analisa Velez (Sneaky Pete) will take on the role of Brittany’s best friend Raquel Navarro.

Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez were previously confirmed to reprise their roles as Tasha Mack and Malik Wright, respectively. Paramount+ announced their returns along with an official series order in May.

Noticeably absent from the revival are Coby Bell’s Jason Pitts, the comically frugal NFLer who remarried Kelly in Season 9 (Bell currently stars opposite Jared Padalecki in The CW’s Walker) and Jason’s ex-wife Chardonnay (played by Brandy, who is set to star in ABC’s new fall drama Queens). There’s also no word on whether Melanie Barnett-Davis (Tia Mowry-Hardrict) will return alongside her husband Derwin.

While the OG series took place in San Diego, The Game‘s revival will settle in Las Vegas and offer a “modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football,” according to the official description. “The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love — all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play THE GAME.”

The Game, a spinoff of Girlfriends, ran for three seasons on The CW before moving to BET for another six, ending in 2015. The revival is executive-produced by original series creator Mara Brock Akil, showrunner and writer Devon Greggory (American Soul), Salim Akil (Black Lightning), Kelsey Grammer (who produced the original series as well as Girlfriends) and Tom Russo (black-ish).