Sweet Tooth Renewed For Season 2

Bust out your favorite chocolate bar: Netflix has renewed the DC comic book adaptation Sweet Tooth for Season 2.

The show’s second season will again consist of eight one-hour episodes; its premiere date is TBD.

“It’s been equally thrilling and heartwarming to experience how people around the world have been falling in love with our deer-boy,” said executive producer, writer, director and showrunner for Season 2, Jim Mickle. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue our collaboration with Netflix and keep following Gus and his friends on their extraordinary journey.”

The Season 1 finale saw Gus captured by the Last Men, and held prisoner in their facility along with a group of other hybrids including Wendy and Bobby. Meanwhile, Jepp (“Big Man”) and Amy eventually met after she saved him, and the duo began plotting to save the kids from General Abbott and his experiments. (Click here for a finale recap.)

Sweet Tooth is described as “the broad appeal, family-friendly, storybook adventure of Gus (Pup Academy and Legion’s Christian Convery) — part deer, part boy — who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event,” per the official synopsis. “He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins.”

Co-starring in the series are Nonso Anozie (Zoo), Adeel Akhtar (Ghosted), Aliza Vellani (The Twilight Zone), Stefania LaVie Owen (I’m Dying Up Here), Dania Ramirez (Once Upon a Time), Neil Sandilands (The Flash) and Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth).

Oanh Ly (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) joins Mickle an co-executive producer for Season 2. Additional EPs include Robert Downey. Jr. and Susan Downey.

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news.

Sweet Tooth fans: Glad we’ll be getting answers to Season 1’s major cliffhangers? Let us know your thoughts in the Comments.