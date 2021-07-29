A League of Their Own: Rosie O'Donnell Joins Series Adaptation at Amazon

RELATED STORIES A League of Their Own: Nick Offerman to Coach the Peaches in Amazon Series

Well isn’t this Rockford Peach-y: A League of Their Own alum Rosie O’Donnell says she’ll be part of Amazon’s series adaptation of the 1992 film.

Billed as a “reinterpretation” of the Penny Marshall classic about World War II-era women’s professional baseball, Amazon’s hour-long adaptation — which the streamer ordered to series in August 2020 — will widen the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing as pros. As it takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, A League of Their Own follows a new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths toward the field, both in the League and outside of it.

The series’ cast includes Abbi Jacobson (Broad City), D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation), Roberta Colindrez (Vida), Chanté Adams (Roxanne Roxanne), Gbemisola Ikumelo (the U.K.’s Famalam), Kelly McCormack (Killjoys) and Priscilla Delgado (Spain’s The Protected). Jacobson will also executive-produce with Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle).

O’Donnell played Rockford Peaches third baseman Doris Murphy in the movie. In this week’s episode of the Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino podcast, she announced that she would play a bartender at a gay bar in the series, a role that came about after Jacobson asked her to take part.

“She called me up and said, ‘Ro, would you do it?’ And I said, ‘In a minute,'” O’Donnell recalled. “Then she sent me the pilot that she did, and it was just really beautiful.”

TVLine has reached out to Amazon for confirmation of O’Donnell’s involvement.

O’Donnell also recently joined Showtime’s American Gigolo reboot in the series regular role of Det. Sunday.

Are there other original League of Their Own-ers you’d like to see take part in the series? Let us know in the comments!