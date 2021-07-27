Ratings: Roswell NM Returns Steady, Olympics Audience Takes First Dip

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico opened Season 3 with 640,000 total viewers and a 0.1 demo rating, which is on par with its sophomore finale. TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “B+”; read recap. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Leading out of that, The Republic of Sarah (300K/0.0) dipped.

NBC’s Tokyo Olympics coverage averaged 13.4 million total viewers and a 3.2 demo rating (in preliminary numbers), dominating the night on both counts yet marking the games’ first decline since Friday’s opening ceremony rebroadcast.

Over on ABC, The Bachelorette (3.2 mil/0.7) slipped 18 percent and two tenths opposite stiffer competition, while The Celebrity Dating Game (1.6 mil/0.3) hit an audience low but was steady in the demo.

