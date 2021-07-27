Pretty Little Liars: Bailee Madison to Star in HBO Max Reboot Original Sin

RELATED STORIES Sex and the City Revival: See Who's Playing Miranda's Son Brady and Charlotte's Daughter Lily (as Adults!)

Whether you know Bailee Madison from Once Upon a Time or Good Witch, you’re about to know her as A’s worst nightmare.

Madison has been tapped to star in HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, TVLine has learned, as a “true survivor” named Imogen. “Like all of the Liars, Imogen is a final girl,” according to her official description. “She will drive the mystery of uncovering ‘A’ as she fights for her life and the lives of her friends.”

She joins previously announced series regulars Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco. Click here to meet their characters.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin takes place two decades after a series of tragic events “almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago… as well as their own.” Though the new series is set “miles away from Rosewood,” it still takes place in the original PLL universe “in a brand-new town with a new generation of Little Liars.”

The new PLL is executive-produced by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), along with Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo.

