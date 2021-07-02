Pretty Little Liars: HBO Max Reboot Casts First Two Leads for Original Sin

The following news is brought to you by the letter “A”: Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco will star in HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, which begins production this summer in New York.

Here’s what to expect from the reboot/revival/spinoff (don’t make us choose!), according to HBO Max: “Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago… as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.”

Kinney (Zombies 2) will play Tabby, an aspiring director and horror movie buff… who’s hiding a secret! Meanwhile, Reficco (Strangers) will play Noa, a cynical track star who’s struggling hard to get her life back in order after spending a summer in juvenile detention.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is written by Riverdale‘s Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon, the former of which whom will executive-produce alongside Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo. The first two episodes will be directed by Lisa Soper.

