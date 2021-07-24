The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of July 25

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. What's New on Streaming

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

Despite the Olympics, you’ll still find 18 premieres (including returning series Burden of Truth, Outer Banks and Roswell, New Mexico), seven finales (including High School Musical, Why Women Kill and the very last episode of Good Witch) and myriad films and specials (including a Haves and Have Nots cast reunion and Dwayne Johnson’s Jungle Cruise).

SUNDAY, JULY 25

3 am Evil midseason finale (Paramount+)

9 pm Good Witch series finale (Hallmark Channel)

MONDAY, JULY 26

8 pm Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 premiere (The CW)

9 pm Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes docuseries finale (HBO; two episodes)

TUESDAY, JULY 27

8 pm The Haves and the Have Nots cast reunion special (OWN)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 28

3 am Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life series premiere (Disney+)

3 am Love Is Blind: After the Altar series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts series premiere (Disney+; all episodes)

10 pm Match Game Season 5 finale (ABC)

THURSDAY, JULY 29

3 am Behind the Music reboot premiere (Paramount+; first two episodes)

3 am Dr. Death: The Undoctored Story docuseries premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

3 am FBoy Island series premiere (HBO Max; first three episodes)

3 am Gomorrah: The Immortal film premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Resort to Love film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Transformers: War for Cybertron – Kingdom series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Why Women Kill Season 2 finale (Paramount+)

3 am The Wine Show Season 3 premiere (Acorn TV, AMC+, Sundance Now; all episodes)

FRIDAY, JULY 30

3 am Central Park midseason finale (Apple TV+)

3 am The Demi Lovato Show series premiere (Roku)

3 am The Grand Tour: Lochdown special (Amazon Prime)

3 am High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 finale (Disney+)

3 am Jungle Cruise film premiere (Disney+, with Premier Access)

3 am Outer Banks Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Pursuit of Love limited series premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson docuseries premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)

8 pm Burden of Truth final season premiere (The CW)

11 pm Back on the Record With Bob Costas series premiere (HBO)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.