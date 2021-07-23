The Wheel of Time: Rosamund Pike's Moiraine, Amazon Release Date Teased in Poster for Fantasy Adaptation

RELATED STORIES Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys, Focused on Son of American Gods' Mr. Nancy, Gets Series Order at Amazon

Rosamund Pike’s Moiraine and the incredibly journey ahead of her are teased in the first poster for Amazon Prime’s adaptation of The Wheel of Time.

The same poster, unveiled on Friday at Comic-Con@Home and seen in full below, also reveals that the fantasy series — which is already renewed for a second season — will bow sometime in November.

Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, The Wheel of Time is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it. The story follows Moiraine (played by Gone Girl‘s Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful, all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

The sprawling cast also includes Sophie Okonedo (Flack) as the legendary Amyrlin Seat, Siuan Sanche; Kae Alexander (Krypton) as Min Farshaw, Kate Fleetwood (Harlots) as Liandrin Guirale, Peter Franzen (Vikings) as Stepin, Clare Perkins (EastEnders) as Kerene Nagashi, Daniel Henney (Criminal Minds) as al’Lan Mandragoran, Madeline Madden (Picnic at Hanging Rock) as Egwene Al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford (Bulletproof) as Perrin Aybara, Barney Harris (Clique) as Mat Cauthon, Zoe Robins (Power Rangers Ninja Steel) as Nynaeve and Josha Stradowski (High Flyers) as Rand Al’Thor.

The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Hemlock Grove). Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment (Winter Dragon), Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Darren Lemke (Shazam!), with Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz also serving as executive producers.

Briesewitz also directed the first two episodes, and Pike has a producer credit on the Amazon Studios/Sony Pictures Television co-production.

