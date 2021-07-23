Star Trek: Prodigy Trailer: Meet New Aliens (and Hear Janeway!) in First Footage From Animated Kids' Series

RELATED STORIES Star Trek: Picard Offers First Look at Q's Return in New Season 2 Teaser — Watch

It’s not easy to explore a new galaxy… but a familiar voice can help.

Paramount+ released a teaser trailer for the new animated kids’ series Star Trek: Prodigy during the Trek Comic-Con panel on Friday. In the teaser, which you can watch above, we see a ragtag crew of aliens join forces to leave their home planet and explore the stars together. They get a lucky break when they stumble upon a dormant Starfleet vessel — “our ticket out of here,” as one of them puts it.

“These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered — a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise — but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents,” according to the official description.

Plus, they’ll get some help from a Trek veteran: Voyager star Kate Mulgrew will reprise her role as Janeway, who serves as the starship’s built-in emergency training hologram. “We’ve only just begun,” we hear her say as the aliens take off on their maiden voyage.

The Prodigy voice cast also includes Jason Mantzoukas (Big Mouth) as Jankom Pog, Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter) as Gwyn, Dee Bradley Baker (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Murf, Brett Gray (On My Block) as Dal, Angus Imrie (The Crown) as Zero and Rylee Alazraqui (Doug Unplugs) as Rok-Tahk. The series is set to debut on Paramount+ this fall.

Press PLAY above for a first look at Star Trek: Prodigy, and then beam down to the comments and tell us: Will you be watching?