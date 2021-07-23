TV Ratings: Walker Hits 10-Episode Audience High, Good Girls Ends Low

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s Walker this week drew 1.2 million total viewers — its largest audience in 10 episodes (dating back to March 18) — while also ticking up to a 0.2 demo rating. Who's In? Who's Out? TV's Big Casting Moves

Leading out of that, The Outpost (460K/0.1) improved on last week’s goose egg.

CBS’ Big Brother (3.7 mil/0.9) was steady week-to-week and led Thursday in both measures; read recap. Love Island (1.8 mil/0.4) added some eyeballs while steady in the demo.

Over on NBC, Making It (2 mil/0.3) was steady. Good Girls‘ double-episode series finale did 2.1 mil/0.3 and then 1.5 mil/0.2, with the latter matching the show’s all-time demo low. Readers gave the finale an average grade of “C,” while Season 4 netted a “B” (read recap).

Elsewhere, ABC’s Holey Moley (2.7 mil/0.4), When Nature Calls (1.8 mil/0.3) and The Hustler (1.6 mil/0/3) were all steady, as was Fox’s Beat Shazam (1.7 mil/0.4).

