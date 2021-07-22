Ratings: Crime Scene Kitchen Closes on Low Note; Big Brother Dominates Night

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s highly entertaining (though I’m crestfallen to learn Emma is married) Crime Scene Kitchen closed out Season 1 on Wednesday night with 1.6 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, dipping from last week to mark series lows.

Opening Fox’s night, MasterChef (2.2 mil/0.5) similarly dipped to season lows.

CBS’ Big Brother (3.3 mil/0.8) was steady week-to-week and dominated Wednesday in the demo; Love Island (1.6 mil/0.3) was steady yet again.

Elsewhere:

THE CW | Kung Fu’s freshman finale (832K/0.1) posted its second best audience in six weeks; TVLine gave the finale an average grade of “A” while Season 1 netted an “A-” (read post mortem). In the Dark (400K/0.1) was steady. 'Missing' Shows, Found!

ABC | Press Your Luck (3.3 mil/0.5) and $100,000 Pyramid (3.6 mil/0.5) were steady, with the latter delivering Wednesday’s biggest audience. A very “extra” episode of Match Game returned to 2.8 mil and a 0.4.

NBC | That Olympics/Jonas special did 2.5 mil and a 0.3.

