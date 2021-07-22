The Surreal Life Revived at VH1 for Season 7 — Who's In the Cast?

RELATED STORIES RuPaul's Drag Race Finale Recap: Did the Right Queen Win Season 13?

RuPaul's Drag Race Finale Recap: Did the Right Queen Win Season 13? RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 Finale: Who Will Win? And Who Should Win?

VH1 is diving back into the world of sur-reality TV.

The network is reviving The Surreal Life, a series that follows a group of celebrities as they cohabitate in a mansion and engage in drama-filled group challenges, Deadline reports.

The upcoming Season 7, which is set to premiere this fall, will feature former NBA pro Dennis Rodman, rapper August Alsina, adult film star Stormy Daniels, singer/reality TV star Tamar Braxton, Frankie Muniz (Malcolm in the Middle), Kim Coles (Living Single), wrestler CJ Perry and YouTuber Manny MUA.

“The Surreal Life is known for bringing together some of the biggest names in pop culture and creating many unforgettable moments in reality television,” said MTV Entertainment Group’s president of Content and Chief Creative Officer Nina L. Diaz in a statement. “We are excited to see how this stellar celebrity cast will make captivating television for audiences everywhere.”

The series initially ran for six seasons between 2003 and 2006, and included celebrities like Corey Feldman, MC Hammer, Dave Coulier, Ron Jeremy, Charo and more. The series also churned out spinoffs including Strange Love, starring Flavor Flav and Brigitte Nielsen (which eventually led to Flavor of Love, Rock of Love and I Love New York); and My Fair Brady, starring Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight. In addition, The Surreal Life: Fame Games reunited cast members from various seasons to compete for cash and prizes.

The announcement follows MTV’s recent news of a Cribs revival, alongside other ViacomCBS reboots like The Real World, Behind the Music, Ink Master and Dating Naked.

Will you be revisiting The Surreal Life, and what do you think of the new cast? Let us know by dropping a comment below!