TVLine Items: MTV Revives Cribs, Cristela Hosts Hidden Temple and More

MTV is headed back inside celebrity Cribs: More than 20 years after its debut, the network is reviving the unscripted series, which toured famous people’s private homes.

Cribs will return Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 9:30/8:30c and will feature the following celebs: Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, Big Sean, Christian Siriano, Johnny Weir, JoJo Siwa, Jordyn Woods, Kathy Griffin, Marsai Martin, Martha Stewart, Nick Young, Nico Tortorella, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Rick Ross, Ryan Lochte, Scott Disick, Tia Mowry, Tinashe and TJ Lavin.

The original Cribs premiered in 2000 and aired over 100 episodes across its various formats. A reboot followed in 2010, as well as CMT spinoffs and a Snapchat short-form series.

* Cristela Alonzo (Cristela, His Dark Materials) has been tapped to host The CW’s Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot, which premieres on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 8 pm.

* Former late-night host Lilly Singh will recur during Dollface Season 2 as a queer bar owner who becomes involved with Shay Mitchell’s Stella, both personally and professionally.

* Epix has renewed the half-hour dramedy Bridge and Tunnel, from writer/director Edward Burns, for Season 2, to air in 2022.

* HBO Max will debut the comedy special Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is on Thursday, Aug. 19.

* Showtime has picked Wakefield, an Australian psychological drama “that shines a comedic light on what happens when the sanest individual working in a psych ward begins to lose his grip.” The series, starring Rudi Dharmalingam (The Split) as a psych nurse, will premiere Monday, Oct. 18 at 9 pm.

* The Kevin Hart talk show Hart to Heart will premiere with three episodes on Thursday, Aug. 5 on Peacock. Watch a teaser:

