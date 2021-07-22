RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Was the Right Witch Vanquished in Episode 6?

After two weeks of straight-up shenanigans, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars got back on track this week with a surprisingly solid acting challenge, and an understandable — albeit still somewhat disappointing — elimination.

Let’s start with what we learned about last week’s controversial Scarlet Envy send-off: Once all of the lipsticks were tallied, we discovered that Scarlet actually tied with Jan, a fact that Jan simply could not wrap her head around. Those who voted for Jan tried to explain — for the millionth time — that the judges are still waiting to find out who Jan is underneath her overly eager persona, but their critiques once again fell on deaf ears. “It really blows my mind,” Jan said. “It really bothers me.”

Speaking of things that bother me, this week’s acting challenge — while inspired — was long. As Rosé accurately tweeted, it honestly felt longer than Season 13. Watching the rehearsal was painful enough, but after seeing how long the finished product was, my heart really goes out to Ross Mathews and Michelle Visage. That must have been one long day of directing.

Now, that’s not to say there weren’t a few highlights of Rumerican Horror Story: Coven Girls. Trinity K. Bonet played Angela Bassett to perfection, even if it made absolutely no sense that she was one half of the two-headed queen; Jan was born to play an obnoxious character based on Lea Michele, which is kind of a shady compliment, but I know I’m not the only one thinking it; and I don’t even have words for how amazing Pandora Boxx’s “Mariah Paris Balenciaga!” line was. (If you’re a Horror Story fan, you know.) The show even attempted to recreate those iconic AHS angles, which I appreciated.

But the real standout in the acting challenge was Kylie Sonique Love, whose performance as a Jessica Lange-inspired witch absolutely stole the show, even if it took her a bit of coaching to get there. Coupled with her sickening “Oh My Goth” runway look, which left even less up to the imagination than we’re used to from Kylie, can anyone really say they were surprised to hear Ru name her this week’s top all star?

Unfortunately, I also have to agree with this week’s bottom two. Neither A’keria C. Davenport nor Ra’Jah O’Hara delivered in the acting challenge. And while they both looked good on the runway, this was a rare week where there were no major misses.

This week’s lip sync assassin turned out to be none other than Manila Luzon, who may or may not have been doing some subtle Kylie cosplay with that hat and jacket. But once Christina Aguilera’s “Dirrty” started playing, there was no comparison. Manila didn’t stand a chance against Kylie, who effortlessly cartwheeled and hair-flipped her way to victory. Comparing this to Kylie’s Season 2 lip sync against Morgan McMichaels, you can really see the growth in her performance style. Gymnastics are fun, but they’re far more effective when used sparingly.

As for the moment of truth, let’s be real — we all knew Kylie was going to choose A’keria’s lipstick, and I believe it was the right choice between the two. Does it feel like a tragedy that A’keria is going home before, say, Jan? Sure. But I also feel like A’keria didn’t bring that same fire this time around that she brought in Season 11.

What did you think of this week’s results? Weigh in via our poll below, then drop a comment with your full Ru-view of the episode.