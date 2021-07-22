Awkwafina Tries to Get Her You-Know-What Together in Nora From Queens Season 2 Trailer — Watch Video

RELATED STORIES Charlamagne Tha God's Honest Truth, From EP Stephen Colbert, Sets Premiere Date at Comedy Central

Nora From Queens‘ life might be a mess, but it’s sure never dull, as evidenced by a new trailer for the Awkwafina-fronted comedy’s second season.

Inspired by Awkwafina’s real-life upbringing, Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens stars the Crazy Rich Asians actress as a young woman leaning on her family — dad Wally (Mr. Robot‘s BD Wong), her grandmother (Orange Is the New Black‘s Lori Tan Chinn) and cousin Edmund (Saturday Night Live‘s Bowen Yang) — as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer-borough New York City.

The Season 2 trailer (embedded above) offers a preview of Nora’s latest mishaps, including an awkward training session at her new job, the sudden unveiling of an engagement ring from Jaboukie Young-White’s Daniel, and, as if we’d expect anything less, a mix-up that involves Nora’s grandma’s underwear.

In addition to Minari breakout Alan Kim, who’ll appear in flashbacks as a young Wally, Nora From Queens‘ upcoming guest stars include comedian Margaret Cho, Lauren Ash (Superstore), Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Chloe Fineman (SNL) and Haley Joel Osment (The Kominsky Method), among others.

Season 2 kicks off with two episodes on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 10/9c, more than a year after Season 1 wrapped in March 2020. Watch the full trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts!