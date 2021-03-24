Minari Breakout Alan Kim Joining Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens in Season 2 as 'Young Wally'

RELATED STORIES Oscars: Walking Dead Vet Steven Yeun Snags Historic Lead Actor Nomination

Awards season’s biggest star is Queens-bound.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Minari scene-stealer Alan Kim, who has been making quite a name for himself on the awards and talk show circuit this winter, has booked a pivotal role in Season 2 of Comedy Central’s Awkwafina is Nora From Queens.

In flashbacks, Kim will guest star as the young version of Nora’s dad Wally (played in the present day by cast member BD Wong).

Earlier this month, Minari netted six Oscar nominations, including for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor for Walking Dead vet Steven Yeun, Best Supporting Actress for Youn Yuh-jung and Best Original Score.

Kim, meanwhile, recently picked up a Critics Choice Award and also scored a historic BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actor (at 8 years-old, he is the youngest nominee in BAFTA history).

Production on Season 2 of Awkwafina is Nora From Queens is currently underway in New York. Comedy Central has yet to announce a return date for the comedy.