Good Witch Series Finale Sneak Peek: Are the Merriwick Cousins Facing a World-Shattering 'Power Outage'?

The Merriwick women get some sense of what ails them (or at least what doesn’t) in this exclusive sneak peek from the series finale of Hallmark Channel’s Good Witch.

In the series finale — which is titled “The Wedding,” and airs this Sunday, July 25 at 9/8c — the Merriwick cousins get ready to face the mysterious force putting their family legacy at risk while changes are in store for others. TV Shows Ending in 2021

When last we tuned in, Sam (played by James Denton) had found Cassie (Catherine Bell) passed out on the floor, just as Abigail (Sarah Power) and Joy (Kat Barrell) grew dizzy during their quest for new clues about the amulet. In the clip above, the ladies fear the worst — and what it would mean for their very identities — when Sam arrives with at least a medical prognosis. Press play above to hear what the good doctor has to say!

Good Witch‘s grand finale was announced just weeks ago, with Hallmark SVP Randy Pope saying in a statement, ”Good Witch has enchanted viewers for over a decade with eight original movies, in addition to the seven-season series. We thank our leads whose chemistry and talent made Good Witch such a beloved and uniquely special viewing experience: Catherine Bell, who has brought the inimitable Cassie Nightingale to life for 13 years, and James Denton, who as Dr. Sam Radford has added so much charm and humor to the series. We also extend our gratitude and thanks to the entire cast and crew for their dedication and hard work.”

Bell reacted on Instagram by quoting Dr. Seuss: “Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened! I know we will all miss the Good Witch and all the amazing characters and stories. But I am definitely smiling because it happened.”

Scene partner Denton in turn said, “It would be unseemly to complain about your show being cancelled after seven seasons, and I won’t. I’ve been very fortunate to have been on other long-running series, but Good Witch was special. The fans were so devoted to the show and I’m disappointed for them, but I hope they know how much the actors appreciated their vocal support. The cast was the nicest collection of wildly talented people I’ve ever been around. The producers treated us extremely well, and I’m happy to still have two movies to make with the network so I’m not saying goodbye to the Hallmark audience yet.”

A Hallmark rep told TVLine that while there are no plans at this time for future Good Witch TV-movies, “Catherine Bell, James Denton and Katherine Barrell, among others, are members of the Hallmark Channel family, and we are in discussions on future projects.”