Good Witch to End After 7 Seasons — Get Imminent Series Finale Date

The Good Witch (very!) soon will be done enchanting viewers.

Hallmark Channel announced on Friday that its, well, hallmark series will end after the current season, with its series finale scheduled for Sunday, July 25. TV Shows That Have Ended in 2021 (So Far)

TVLine’s Cable Renewal/Cancellation scorecard has thusly been updated.

”Good Witch has enchanted viewers for over a decade with eight original movies, in addition to the seven-season series,” Randy Pope, Hallmark’s SVP of programming and development, said in a statement. “We thank our leads whose chemistry and talent made Good Witch such a beloved and uniquely special viewing experience: Catherine Bell, who has brought the inimitable Cassie Nightingale to life for 13 years, and James Denton, who as Dr. Sam Radford has added so much charm and humor to the series. We also extend our gratitude and thanks to the entire cast and crew for

their dedication and hard work.”

The cast also includes Sarah Power, Catherine Disher, Kylee Evans, Kat Barrell, Marc Bendavid and Scott Cavalheiro.

Season-to-date, Good Witch is averaging 1.5 million total viewers and a 0.12 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers), down 17 and 29 percent from its Season 6 tallies.

In the series finale airing July 25, titled “The Wedding,” the Merriwick cousins get ready to face the mysterious force putting their family legacy at risk while changes are in store for others.

Update: A Hallmark rep says that while there are no plans at this time for future Good Witch TV-movies, “Catherine Bell, James Denton and Katherine Barrell, among others, are members of the Hallmark Channel family, and we are in discussions on future projects.”