Big Sky Promotes [Spoiler] to Series Regular Ahead of Season 2

A Big Sky cliffhanger that was, quite literally, a matter of life and death has been resolved.

TVLine has confirmed exclusively that Omar Metwally, whose U.S. Marshal character, Mark Lindor, was seemingly left for dead in the Season 1 finale, will be returning in Season 2 as a full-fledged series regular.

Metwally — whose TV credits include stints on The Affair, Mr. Robot and Treadstone — boarded ABC’s serial thriller midway through Season 1 to assist local private eyes Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) and Cassie

(Kylie Bunbury) with capturing Big Bad Ronald Pergman. And as Kim Roots noted back in May, the actor immediately clicked onscreen with co-star (and potential love interest?) Jesse James Keitel.

Big Sky, which ended its inaugural season as ABC’s No. 4 drama, heads into Season 2 with a big vote of confidence from the network: The show is relocating to Thursdays-at-10 following Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy. Its second season kicks off Sept. 30.