Daytime Emmys: The Bay, The Letter for the King Lead Final Wave of Winners

The Bay's Andrews and Tran (Amazon Prime screenshot)

The third and final wave of 2021 Daytime Emmy Award winners were announced on Sunday evening, and the online sudser The Bay grabbed the most gold, in four performing categories.

The Netflix adventure series The Letter for the King followed with three wins, including for guest performer Andy Serkis. Daytime Emmy Winners 2021: Soap Operas, Talk and Game Shows

(If you were wondering how streaming programs that can be watched, well, any time of day, vie for Daytime Emmys, the rules say: “The awards are presented to individuals and programs broadcast between 2:00 am and 6:00 pm, as well as certain categories of digital and syndicated programming of similar content.”)

Other Daytime Emmy winners for this year were previously announced on June 25 (including for daytime drama, talk show and game show categories) and July 17 (for children’s and animation categories).

TVLine has listed below the winners announced on July 18:

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Karrueche Tran (“Vivian”), The Bay (Popstar TV)

LEAD ACTOR IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Kristos Andrews (“Pete”/”Adam”), The Bay (Popstar TV)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Jodi Long, Dash & Lily (Netflix)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Mike Manning (“Caleb”), The Bay (Popstar TV)

YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Chiara D’Ambrosio (“Regan”), The Bay (Popstar TV)

GUEST PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Andy Serkis, The Letter for the King (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST

Zac Efron, Down to Earth With Zac Efron (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALENT IN A SPANISH-LANGUAGE PROGRAM

Diego Luna, Pan Y Circo (Amazon Prime)

SHORT FORM DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Prideland (PBS)

INSTRUCTIONAL AND HOW-TO PROGRAM

This Old House (Netflix)

CULINARY SERIES

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (Food Network)

YOUNG ADULT SERIES

Trinkets (Netflix)

SHORT FORM DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

The Girl in Apartment 15 (LouisJonesTV.com)

TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

Tiny Creatures (Netflix)

LIFESTYLE SERIES

George to the Rescue (NBC)

ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

Behind the FX (Netflix)

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM IN SPANISH

Pan Y Circo (Amazon Prime)

WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION SERIES

Xploration Outer Space (syndicated)

WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION SPECIAL (TIE)

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards (IFC)

Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time (ABC)

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Saluting Everyday Heroes (Popstar TV)

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

American Music Spotlight (The Circle)

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Tiny Creatures (Netflix)

SINGLE CAMERA EDITING

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING

Helpsters (Apple TV+)

SOUND MIXING AND EDITING

The New Legends of Monkey (Netflix)

MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN FOR A LIVE-ACTION DAYTIME PROGRAM

Dear Class of 2020 (YouTube Originals)

SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Aliens Stole My Body