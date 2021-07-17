Daytime Emmys, Part 2: Animaniacs, Go! Go! Cory Carson Lead Winners

The second wave of 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards — for Children’s and Animation categories — were announced on Saturday evening, three weeks after the major soap opera and daytime talk show prizes were handed out. Daytime Emmy Winners: Soap Operas, Talk Shows

Now, in case you were wondering about the winning streaming programs that can be watched, well, any time of day: “The awards are presented to individuals and programs broadcast between 2:00 am and 6:00 pm,” say the rules, “as well as certain categories of digital and syndicated programming of similar content.”

The big winners on Night 2 were Hulu’s Animaniacs, which grabbed virtual gold four times, and Netflix’s Go! Go! Cory Carson (with three wins). Other multiple winners included Netflix’s Hilda and The Healing Powers of Dude, Nickelodeon’s Paddington, Disney Channel’s Elena of Avalor and the Baba Yaga VR experience.

TVLine has listed below the Daytime Emmy winners announced on July 17; the third and final wave of winners (for Lifestyle programming) will be announced this Sunday night.

Outstanding Children’s Animated Series

Hilda (Netflix)

Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series

Paddington (Nickelodeon)

Outstanding Educational and Informational Series

PBS Kids Talk About (PBS)

Outstanding Preschool, Children’s or Family Viewing Program

The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)

Outstanding Short Form Children’s Program

Girls Voices Now (Here TV)

Outstanding Special Class Daytime Animated Program

Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth (Apple TV+)

Younger Performer in a Children’s Program

Sophie Grace, The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Principal Performance in a Children’s Program

Jace Chapman, The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix)

Limited Performance in a Children’s Program

Lupita Nyongo, Bookmarks: Celebrating Black voices (Netflix)

Performer in a Daytime Animated Program

Parker Simmons (as Mao Mao, King Snugglemagne, Slim Pigguns and Guard), Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart (Cartoon Network)

Performer in a Preschool Animated Program

Mark Hamill (as Vuli), Elena of Avalor (Disney Channel)

Writing Team for a Daytime Animated Program

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe (Disney+)

Writing Team for a Preschool, Children’s or Family Viewing Program

The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)

Writing Team for a Preschool Animated Program

Paddington (Nickelodeon)

Directing Team for a Preschool, Children’s or Family Viewing Program

Sesame Street (HBO)

Directing Team for a Daytime Animated Program

Baba Yoga

Directing Team for a Preschool Animated Program

Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)

Voice Directing for a Daytime Animated Series

Animaniacs (Hulu)

Casting for a Daytime Animated Program

Elena of Avalor (Disney Channel)

Casting for a Live-Action Children’s Program

The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix)

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Daytime Animated Program

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+)

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

Dragon Rescue Riders (Netflix)

Music Direction and Composition for a Preschool, Children’s or Animated Program

Tom and Jerry (Boomerang)

Original Song for a Preschool, Children’s or Animated Program

“Suffragette City,” Animaniacs (Hulu)

Individual Achievement in Animation — Background Design

Mike Dutton (set designer), Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)

Individual Achievement in Animation – Character Design

Kal Athannassov (art director), Baba Yaga

Individual Achievement in Animation – Character Animation

Anne Moth (3D animator), Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth (Apple TV+)

Individual Achievement in Animation – Production Design

Chris Sasaki (production designer), Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)

Individual Achievement in Animation – Storyboard (TIE)

Karl Hadrika (storyboard artist), Animaniacs (Hulu)

Zesung Kang (2D animator), Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix)

Editing for a Daytime Animated Program (TIE)

Animaniacs (Hulu)

Hilda (Netflix)

Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

Stillwater (Apple TV+)

Main Title for a Daytime Animated Program

Tales of Arcadia: Wizards (Netflix)