Bridgerton: Production on Season 2 Halted Indefinitely After Second Staffer Tests Positive for COVID

Production on Season 2 of Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton has been halted for the second time in a week after yet another staffer tested positive for COVID, according to our sister site Deadline.

Per reports, production will be paused for an indefinite time, as the streamer and Shondaland producers figure out how to continue amid the virus’ Delta variant, which is currently on the rise in the United Kingdom.

It remains unclear whether it is a cast or crew member who was infected this time; according to Deadline, the individual is now in isolation.

This is the second time this week that production was halted due to COVID-related concerns. Shooting paused for 24 hours Thursday after a crew member tested positive.

Production on Season 2 began in May in London. Phoebe Dynevor is returning for the series’ continuation, but as previously reported, Regé-Jean Page is not.

In addition, Shelley Conn (Terra Nova) and Calam Lynch (Mrs. Wilson) have also joined the Season 2 ensemble. Conn will play Mary Sharma, an Earl’s daughter whose marriage once embroiled her family in scandal. Per the official character description, Lady Mary has now returned to London with her daughters and is forced to endure the scrutiny of the ton yet again. She is the stepmother of Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) new love interest Kate Sharma, played by fellow Bridgerton newbie Simone Ashley.