TV Ratings: Big Brother Tops Thursday, Walker Dips, Holey Moley Goes Low

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Big Brother this Thursday drew 3.6 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, up in viewers and steady in the demo vs. Wednesday, and topping the night in both measures; read our recap of the first eviction. 8 Shows We Suspect Are Entering Final Seasons

Leading out of that, Love Island (1.7 mil/0.4) was steady week-to-week.

Elsewhere:

ABC | When Nature Calls (2.4 mil/0.3) and The Hustler (1.8 mil/0.3, totally knew it was April) were steady, while Holey Moley (2.2 mil/0.3) slipped to season lows.

THE CW | Walker (960K/0.1) dipped to its second smallest audience yet and matched its demo low. The Outpost (480K/0.0) was up in viewers but down in the demo from its Season 3A averages.

NBC | Making It (2 mil/0.3) and the antepenultimate Good Girls (1.6 mil/0.3, read recap) were steady.

FOX | Beat Shazam (1.9 mil/0.4) was steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!