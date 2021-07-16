Loki EP/Director Kate Herron Not Returning for Season 2

RELATED STORIES Loki Finale Recap: The End of the World As We Know It — Grade the Episode!

A key member of Loki‘s creative team is hitting the exit ahead of the Disney+ drama’s just-announced second season.

Executive producer and director Kate Herron, who helmed all six Season 1 episodes of Marvel’s latest standalone smash, tells Deadline that she is “not returning” for Season 2, adding, “I always planned to be just on for [Season 1]. And to be honest, Season 2 wasn’t in the… that’s something that just came out. And I’m so excited. I’m really happy to watch it as a fan next season, but I just think I’m proud of what we did here and I’ve given it my all. I’m working on some other stuff yet to be announced.”

Herron declined to reveal details of the “other stuff” she has in the pipeline, except to say it is not Marvel-related. “I’m just focused on my own stuff at the moment,” she said. “I love Marvel and I’d love to work with them again.”

Disney+ revealed that Loki would be back fr a second season during the end credits of Wednesday’s finale via a stamped message that read, “Loki will return in Season 2.” (Read our full finale recap here.) The streamer has not announced a timetable for Season 2.