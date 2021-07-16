RELATED STORIES Ratings: MLB All-Star Game Audience Improves on 2019 by 1%

Three of your Melrose Place favorites booked tickets to Fantasy Island this summer.

Daphne Zuniga, Josie Bissett and Laura Leighton will appear on Fox’s upcoming reboot of the classic TV series, the network announced Friday.

The new Fantasy Island, which will premiere on Tuesday, Aug. 10, will be an anthology set at a luxury resort where guests can have any fantasy fulfilled, “although they rarely turn out as expected.” Each episode will follow new guests and “tell emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.”

Roselyn Sanchez (Devious Maids, Grand Hotel) will play Elena Roarke, a direct descendant of Ricardo Montalban’s Mr. Roarke from the original 1977-84 ABC series. Per the official series logline, “Elena set aside her own ambitions, and even the love of her life, to uphold her family’s legacy,” according to the official description. “Sophisticated, insightful and always charming, Elena’s calm exterior masks the challenges of the responsibilities she has assumed as steward of this mysterious island.”

The Melrose trio will guest-star as friends “whose island birthday bashes expose the fault lines in their friendships,” per Fox. (But don’t all destination birthday/bachelorette parties do that, really?)

Since their days around Melrose‘s pool: Zuniga’s TV credits include American Dreams and One Tree Hill; Bissett has appeared on When Calls the Heart and Secret Life of the American Teenager, among other series; and Laura Leighton has graced Pretty Little Liars and Dynasty, among other shows.

Are you looking forward to your Melrose fantasy (see what we did there?) coming true? Let us know in the comments!