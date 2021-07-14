The Other Two Gets Season 2 Premiere Date at New Home, HBO Max

The Other Two is finally returning to you this summer, in its new home on HBO Max. Streaming Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations & Premiere Dates

The onetime Comedy Central series will make its debut on the streamer on Thursday Aug. 26, with the first two episodes of the second season, TVLine has confirmed.

Back in August 2020, it was announced that The Other Two as well as Comedy Central’s South Side, both of which aired their freshman seasons back in the year 2019. had been acquired by HBO Max as “Max Originals.”

The Other Two — which TVLine deemed one of 2019’s Best Comedies — hails from former SNL head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider. It stars Drew Tarver and Heléne Yorke as brother and sister Cary and Brooke, two struggling millennials who see an opportunity to turn their lives around when their 14-year-old brother Chase becomes a huge pop star overnight; Molly Shannon (SNL), Ken Marino (Black Monday) and Wanda Sykes (black-ish) co-star.

“With their pop star brother, ChaseDreams, officially entering retirement at the ripe old age of fourteen, Brooke and Cary must now contend with a new famous family member: their 53-year-old mother Pat, and her eponymous daytime talk show,” reads the official synopsis for Season 2. “Humiliated at being The Other Two yet again, they double down and make it their mission not to be.”

Additional Season 2 guest stars include Ali Ahn, James Anderson, Justin Bartha, Jordana Brewster, Alessia Cara, Marcia DeBonis, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Ryan Farrell, Jimmy Fowlie, Noah Galvin, Zosia Mamet, Debi Mazar, Derek Peth, Alison Rich, Tuc Watkins, Bowen Yang and Ian Ziering.

An HBO Max premiere date for South Side Season 2 has not yet been set.

The Other Two‘s premiere date was first reported by EW.com.

