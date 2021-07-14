Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers Revive 'Really!?!' to Call Out Billionaire Space Race Between Branson and Bezos

Former Weekend Update anchors Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler reunited Tuesday to roast billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos for using their unprecedented fortunes to “drag-race to outer space.” 'SNL' Episodes Ranked

Reviving their signature bit “Really!?!,” the onetime Saturday Night Live costars quickly got to the root of Branson’s historic July 11 space jaunt, and Bezos’ determination to follow suit later this month.

“Is this how billionaires have a midlife crisis?” Poehler asked. “What ever happened to buying a leather jacket and binge-watching Billions? And by the way, I think we all understand the obsession with the rockets, right? The rockets are d–ks… Even Freud is like, ‘You don’t need me for this, right? You get it! Those rockets are d–ks.'”

Poehler also pointed out who isn’t going to space: “Any women,” she said. “We’re staying down here because we have to fix all the things. We have s–t to do down here.”

Meyers, meanwhile, interjected with a reality check for Branson, whose suborbital expedition cannot technically be classified as space travel.

“You didn’t go to outer space,” the Late Night host pointed out. “You just went pretty high for a plane. You just went to outer sky.”

Meyers and Poehler have thrice revived “Really!?!” since they last co-anchored Weekend Update. Back in 2015, Poehler stopped by Late Night to address a controversy surrounding women’s soccer. Then in 2017, she returned once more to react to a then-recent production of Julius Caesar that drew conservative ire. Her last appearance came in 2018, after former FBI director James Comey suggested that the Democratic Party had moved too far to the left ahead of the midterm elections (watch here).

Watch the full segment above, then hit the comments with your reactions to Meyers and Poehler’s latest reunion.