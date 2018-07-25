Here’s one revival we’ll always appreciate. Amy Poehler reunited with former Saturday Night Live co-star Seth Meyers on Wednesday, appearing on Late Night to resurrect their popular Weekend Update segment “Really!?!”

This time around, the onetime co-anchors took former FBI director James Comey to task for a recent tweet suggesting that the Democratic Party has moved too far to the left ahead of the midterm elections. Suffice it to say, neither Poehler nor Meyers was too pleased with his input.

“Really, James Comey?! You’re worried Democrats are going to move too far to the left?” Poehler asked, sarcastically. “I don’t know if you remember, but we were just about to have a nice, boring, moderate Democrat for a president until you decided to open your mouth a week before the election, ‘ya big dumb scarecrow.”

Meyers then chimed in, adding, “I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but the party in power is locking babies in cages; the president talks about Vladimir Putin the way that Jay-Z talks about Beyoncé; and the White House has more employee turnover than a Dairy Queen in September. I’ll take your political advice as soon as I’m done with my Jeffrey Dahmer cookbook and my Harvey Weinstein fitness tapes.”

Meyers and Poehler have twice revived “Really!?!” since they last co-anchored Weekend Update. Back in 2015, Poehler stopped by Late Night to address a controversy surrounding women’s soccer. Then in 2017, she returned once more to react to a then-recent production of Julius Caesar that drew conservative ire.

Hit PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments with your reactions to Meyers and Poehler’s latest reunion.