The Boys Boss Celebrates Best Drama Nod: '#EmmysVotedForATenFootDick'

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke took to Twitter on Tuesday morning with a most memorable reaction to the series’ Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Drama Series.

“YOU GUYS. #EmmysVotedForATenFootDick #TheBoys,” Kripke wrote, referencing a wild Season 2 episode which introduced the supe Love Sausage, who is able to elongate his penis.

The Amazon Prime adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic was recognized in the Drama Series category alongside Bridgerton, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Pose and This Is Us.

The Boys amassed five total nominations, including ones for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series (for the Season 2 finale, penned by EP Rebecca Sonnenshine), Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics (for “Never Truly Vanish”), Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour).

The Boys, of course, was a TVLine Dream Emmy Nominee for Drama Series, while Antony Starr (aka Homelander) was among our picks for Lead Actor. (Bemoan that Starr snub while checking out our Anatomy of an Emmy-Worthy Scene discussion with the actor and Sonnenshine.)

A list of major nominations for the 73nd Primetime Emmy Awards can be found here. This year’s ceremony will be held on Sunday, Sept. 19 at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, and hosted for CBS by The Neighborhood‘s Cedric the Entertainer.

