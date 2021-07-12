Cedric the Entertainer to Host 2021 Emmys — Watch His Announcement

CBS is calling on a familiar face to host television’s biggest night: The Neighborhood star Cedric the Entertainer has been tapped to emcee the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in September.

Not only will this fall’s broadcast mark the first time Cedric the Entertainer has hosted the Emmys, but the in-person ceremony will feature a limited live audience, after the coronavirus pandemic forced the Emmys to go quasi-virtual and audience-less in 2020.

“Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” the comedian said in a statement. “Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people. I can’t wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year.”

Cedric the Entertainer also announced his hosting gig in a Twitter video on Monday, joking, “About to be hosting the Emmys, and I ain’t even a Jimmy!” (Jimmy Kimmel has hosted the Emmys three times in the last decade, while other recent emcees include The Late Show‘s Stephen Colbert, Saturday Night Live‘s Michael Che and Colin Jost and Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Andy Samberg.)

Nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmys will be announced Tuesday, July 13 at 11:30 am ET (via Emmys.com), while the live ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8/7c from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Watch Cedric the Entertainer’s full Emmys announcement below, then hit the comments with your thoughts on this hosting choice!