Emmys: Cancelled Lovecraft Country Picks Up 18 Nominations

Lovecraft Country is having the last laugh.

The acclaimed sci-fi drama scored 18 Emmy nominations on Tuesday, roughly two weeks after its surprise cancellation at HBO. (View complete nominations list here.) 2021's Biggest Emmy Snubs

The hybrid genre series — which concluded its first (and only) season back in October — was based on the 2016 novel by Matt Ruff. Set in the 1950s, Lovecraft Country follows an Army veteran named Atticus (played by When We Rise‘s Jonathan Majors) as he sets out on a quest to find his missing father (The Wire‘s Michael Kenneth Williams) in Jim Crow-era America.

In addition to Outstanding Drama Series, Lovecraft Country scored nods for Outstanding Lead Actor (for Majors) and Outstanding Lead Actress (for Jurnee Smollett).

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country,” HBO announced on July 2, just days after the Emmy voting deadline. “We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.”

Shortly after the cancellation news broke, Green took to Twitter to confirm that she pitched an ambitious Season 2 concept to HBO, but the premium cabler passed.

The cast also included Courtney B. Vance (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story), Aunjanue Ellis (Quantico), Jurnee Smollett (Underground), Wunmi Mosaku (Luther), Tony Goldwyn (Scandal) and Jaime Chung (Once Upon a Time).